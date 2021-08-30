Five in hospital after serious crash in Aberdeenshire

Five people have been taken to hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A93 Banchory to Aberdeen road at Park at about 16:35 on Sunday.

The 72-year-old female driver of a white Toyota Yaris was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, along with her 74-year-old male passenger.

Three of the four occupants of a red Mitsubishi ASX which was also involved were taken to hospital with what were described as less serious injuries.

Police Scotland have appealied for witnesses and dash-cam footage.