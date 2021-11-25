Aircraft brought in to help on Alderney routes

An aircraft has been drafted in from Isles Of Scilly Skybus to temporarily replace a plane operating the Alderney air routes.

One of Aurigny's Dorniers is undergoing routine maintenance so the Twin Otter aircraft is being used to bolster the fleet.

The airline said the routes - to Guernsey and Southampton - were very important and they had taken these steps to reduce disruption.

The number of planes operating on the routes was reduced from three to two in early 2020.

Aurigny said the plane would be used until the scheduled maintenance had been completed.