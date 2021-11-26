Medical cannabis firm could create more than 60 jobs in Guernsey
At a glance
Company 4C Labs is the first firm to get a licence to grow medical cannabis in Guernsey.
It believes it could create more than 60 jobs which will help keep young people in Guernsey.
Six other firms are being invited to resubmit their applications.
A company which received the first licence to grow medical cannabis in Guernsey says more than 60 jobs could be created locally by the firm.
Greg Dobbin of 4C Labs believes if all goes well, medical cannabis could start being grown locally from early 2023.
"I would say that one of the greatest benefits to Guernsey is the opportunity to retain younger people," he said.
"I think for Guernsey if you can create new opportunities for younger people you can retain them."
The licence was issued by the Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency which was established by the Committee for Health and Social Care.
Of the seven applications for licences, six were rejected.
The States is encouraging the companies behind the six other applications to reapply for their licence.
The cultivation of cannabis is strictly prohibited within the Bailiwick unless carried out under licence.