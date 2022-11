Tree turned into Armistice Day memorial sculpture

A tree in a car park has been turned into a sculpture of a soldier to mark Armistice Day.

The artwork from the dead wood was commissioned by the parish council in Upton on the outskirts of Northampton and created by sculptor Peter Leadbeater.

He used ideas from the pupils at St. Luke's CE Primary School as inspiration for the design, and landscaper Steve Tee created a wall around the Unknown Soldier sculpture.

Mr Tee said of the carving: "The attention to detail is absolutely fantastic".