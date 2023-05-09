Call to probe councillor's 'white's man's country' post
At a glance
Independent councillor Pete Mollory criticised over remarks on Facebook
He says comments about UK being "a white man's country" were made in a personal capacity
Anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate condemns "vile" remarks
Council is considering whether to investigate complaint
- Published
A councillor should be investigated over "racist" remarks he made in a Facebook post, a charity has said.
Independent Pete Molloy posted his message in response to actress Adjoa Andoh's comments about the King's Coronation.
He later referred to the skin tones of people from different nations, suggesting Britain was a "white man's country".
However, he said the comments were made in a personal capacity and not as a councillor for Durham County Council.
Mr Molloy, who also sits on Spennymoor Town Council, had posted a link to an article referencing Ms Andoh's remarks about the occupants of Buckingham Palace's balcony as "terribly white".
In his riposte, he said he "doesn't care if this post offends anyone" as "enough is enough", before referring to the skin tones of people from different countries.
He goes on to suggest that those who do not agree with the country's "history, heritage, culture, religion, or governance", should make their way to "any of the many air or sea ports and leave".
The anti-racism group Hope Not Hate said Mr Molloy's post contained racist remarks and urged the council to investigate.
Director of campaigns Georgie Laming said the comments were "not surprising".
"He is a man with a track record of far-right activity and vile statements."
In 2021, a Durham County Council committee found a Facebook post made by Mr Molloy breached its standards.
He was directed to take part in training in equality and diversity as part of the resolution.
At the time, he denied being racist and claimed he faced "politically motivated" allegations by other people at the council.
Mr Molloy said Monday's remarks had been made as an "individual" and that those who disagree with his comments are "entitled to their opinion".
He continued: "If it is true that Hope Not Hate are wanting [the council] to investigate my remarks as 'racist', I hope they are not going to be hypocritical and they ask the police to investigate Ms Adjoa Andoh's remark as racist."
Durham County Council confirmed it had received a complaint.
A spokesperson said it was being considered by the monitoring officer "in accordance with its established procedures”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Ms Andoh said she "didn't mean to upset anybody" with her comments.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.