Lenticular clouds were visible from parts of the Highlands on Tuesday night.

The clouds form when the air is stable and winds blow across hills and mountains from a similar direction at different heights through the troposphere, according to the Met Office.

They often resemble UFO flying saucers.

BBC Weather Watchers were among those who spotted and photographed the clouds from Inverness, Nairn, Tain, Portmahomack and Nigg.