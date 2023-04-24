A man has died after the car he was travelling in hit street furniture and a parked vehicle in Bradford.

The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A647 Great Horton Road close to the Dracup Road junction, police said.

The collision, involving a Volkswagen Golf which was being driven towards Queensbury, happened at about 01:30 BST on Monday.

Three men, aged 29, 30 and 31, had since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, officers added.