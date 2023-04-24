Three arrested over fatal crash in Bradford
A man has died after the car he was travelling in hit street furniture and a parked vehicle in Bradford.
The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A647 Great Horton Road close to the Dracup Road junction, police said.
The collision, involving a Volkswagen Golf which was being driven towards Queensbury, happened at about 01:30 BST on Monday.
Three men, aged 29, 30 and 31, had since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, officers added.
Road closures remained in place on Monday afternoon between Horton Industrial Park and Havelock Street as inquiries into the collision continued.
Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the crash, or who saw the vehicle immediately before the collision, has been asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.