Cyclists tackle first Strathpuffer race since Covid
- Published
Cyclists have braved wet and windy conditions during an annual 24-hour mountain bike race in the Highlands.
A total of 620 racers took part in the 16th Strathpuffer event - the first to be held since 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The majority of the endurance event near Strathpeffer is held in darkness.
Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.
Strathpuffer took place as a Met Office yellow warning was in place for areas of Highland, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight with a low of -9.1C recorded at Dalwhinnie.
However organisers said the event ran smoothly, albeit with racers facing muddy, windy conditions.