Measures, which has served the village near Huntingdon for 38 years, said the numbers of pies it cooks every week is "in the thousands" with prices ranging from £3.25 to £7.50.

It currently runs two 11kw ovens for at least nine hours a day to bake them, before they are transferred to a blast chiller to cool them down before being put into the refrigerated counter.

The company said customers then reheat them at home which takes the same amount of time as it does to bake them in the first place and was "purely and simply a waste of energy".

In its post, it said the rising electricity costs were "unsustainable for us and will soon put the business into a loss making situation".

"We have to take action but are extremely reluctant to increase prices in times which we know are difficult for everyone," they said.