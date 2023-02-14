Nature reserve plan for former golf course
A consultation has been launched over plans to turn a former Derbyshire golf course into a nature reserve.
Erewash Borough Council has proposed creating the "valuable community space" at Pewit Golf Course off West End Drive in Ilkeston.
It said the transformation would be funded with government cash and money from the redevelopment of the nearby Stanton Ironworks.
The plans are expected to be approved by the council executive at a meeting next week.
Queen tribute
Pewit Golf Course closed last year after a report by the council found it was not sustainable due to substantial financial operating losses.
The authority has suggested the new "family-friendly" reserve could be named after Queen Elizabeth II.
Leader Carol Hart said: “The new nature reserve will be of fantastic benefit to the community and will help to establish protected areas and conserve many species."
The council added Derbyshire Wildlife Trust had been involved in the development of the plans.