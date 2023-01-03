Flood alerts issued as river levels due to rise

People have been warned to avoid low lying roads while the alerts are in place

Flood alerts have been issued across parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk due to forecasts of rising water levels.

The Environment Agency warned of flooding between Oakley and Harrold in Bedfordshire.

Rising water levels have also prompted alerts between Brampton and Earith in Cambridgeshire, the area around the Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk; and Aylesbury and Milton Keynes in Bucks.

The agency advised people to avoid low lying roads and pathways.

Areas in the flood alert include:

  • Roads between Harrold and Oakley in Bedfordshire

  • Middle River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell in Milton Keynes to Roxton in Bedfordshire

  • River Great Ouse from Brampton to Earith, including Back Brook, Hall Green Brook, Parsons Drove Drain, Swavesey Drain and Wadsbys Folly in Cambridgeshire

  • Hundred Foot Washes, also known as the Ouse Washes, including the causeways at Earith, Sutton Gault and Welney in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

  • The River Thame and Chalgrove Brook from Marsworth in Bucks to Dorchester-on-Thames in Oxfordshire

