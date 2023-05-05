A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

North Wales Police were called to a domestic incident in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire at 02:35 BST on 5 May.

Although there will be an increased police presence in the area while the police continue their investigation, the police are not looking for anyone else in connection.

Det Ch Insp Chris Bell from the Major Investigation Team said: "There is no ongoing threat to the wider community."