Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment following a fire.

Paramedics were sent to a property in the village of Capel Seion, about four miles (6km) east of Aberystwyth, on Saturday at 21:00 BST.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances and were supported by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

"Two patients were conveyed to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment."