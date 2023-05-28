Two taken to hospital after village fire

Property fire in Capel SeionCharlie Morgan

Paramedics were called to the scene on Saturday night

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment following a fire.

Paramedics were sent to a property in the village of Capel Seion, about four miles (6km) east of Aberystwyth, on Saturday at 21:00 BST.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances and were supported by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

"Two patients were conveyed to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment."

