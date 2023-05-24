Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has shared his support for a man running the length of Africa.

Russell Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, is attempting to run 31 miles (50km) every day, with no rest days.

The extreme challenge began on 22 April and is expected to take more than eight months.

In a message to the endurance athlete, Farah said: “We’re supporting you. Everyone is supporting you. The nation is supporting you.”