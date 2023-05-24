Mo Farah's message to man running length of Africa
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has shared his support for a man running the length of Africa.
Russell Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, is attempting to run 31 miles (50km) every day, with no rest days.
The extreme challenge began on 22 April and is expected to take more than eight months.
In a message to the endurance athlete, Farah said: “We’re supporting you. Everyone is supporting you. The nation is supporting you.”
Mr Cook will run 9,320 miles (14,500km) during the challenge, crossing 16 borders - through cities, rainforests and a three-month stretch in the Sahara Desert.
The 26-year-old, nicknamed "Hardest Geezer", began his journey at South Africa's most southerly point and will finish at Tunisia's most northerly point.
He is currently on day 32 of the challenge.
In a video message, Farah said: “I’m so proud of you and what you’re doing.
“Nobody can tell you that you can’t, because you can. Believe in yourself.
“You’re doing an amazing thing for charity. It’s incredible to see you on this journey. Let’s go Russ.”
Before the challenge, Mr Cook said following struggles with his mental health, gambling and drinking, he hoped to look back at his life and say, "boy, we had a tear up".
The challenge is in aid of The Running Charity and Water Aid.
