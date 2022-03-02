The hearing panel found the officer's behaviour "had fallen below the expected standards of professional behaviour in respect of equality and diversity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct".

They were dismissed without notice and their details were to be submitted to the College of Policing's barred list, preventing them from working within policing, the force said.

The panel concluded that the decision was reached in large part because of the "critical need to uphold public confidence in Devon and Cornwall Police" and to "underline that such language and behaviour will not be tolerated".

Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said racist, discriminatory language "or behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and goes against our values".

He added that the force was "aware the officer concerned has chosen to appeal the decision of the disciplinary panel".

"This appeal will be heard by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and we await the outcome," he said.

He said the officer who was the subject of the offensive comments "continues to be supported by the force".