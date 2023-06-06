A group of residents living close to a south London park have expressed their annoyance at "nightmare" noise levels from recent music festivals.

Brockwell Park in Lambeth has hosted thousands of revellers during six days of festivals across the past two weeks.

Some locals say they are also annoyed at illegal parking, damage to the park's turf and weeks of having fencing segregating areas of the park.

Organiser Brockwell Live said the sound levels had been agreed with Lambeth Council and were "built into our licence".

Lambeth Council apologised to residents but added the noise conditions for this year had been exactly the same as last year, and noise generated was "fully compliant" with "license conditions".