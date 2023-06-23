Independent councillor wins by-election
At a glance
A by-election was held in the Tavistock North ward on Thursday
Independent councillor Ursula Mann was elected to West Devon Borough Council
It comes after the previous councillor resigned from his position in May due to personal circumstances
An independent candidate was elected in Devon on Thursday.
Ursula Mann was elected to West Devon Borough Council in the Tavistock North ward after a by-election.
It comes after the previous Green councillor Terry Wheeler resigned from his position in May due to personal circumstances.
It was a closely contested seat, with councillor Mann receiving 233 votes and Holly Greenbury-Pullen for the Liberal Democrat party also receiving 233.
Lots were drawn and councillor Mann was elected in the ward.
The council confirmed the by-election had a turnout of 22.68%.
