A woman in her 40s has died in a "violent incident" in County Offaly and a boy has been arrested at the scene Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

Officers were called to a home near Tullamore at about 13:00 local time on Friday where they found the woman's body.

They said the boy was known to the woman and confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Several Irish media are reporting the incident was filmed and shared online.

Irish public broadcaster RTÉ is reporting that the victim "sustained severe injuries" at a house in the Rahan area, about 10km (six miles) outside Tullamore.

Appeal not to share footage

It said the boy under arrest is 16.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman said officers were aware that "images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps".

They appealed to anyone who receives these images not to share the content.