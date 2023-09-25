A university in Ireland is to offer the country’s first degree in social-media influencing.

The Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation and Social Media, at Southeast Technical University in Carlow, will open for applications in November.

It is due to welcome its first cohort of students in September 2024.

Topics covered on the four-year course are to include business skills, video and audio editing, critical cultural studies and creative writing.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Dr Eleanor O'Leary, lecturer in media and communications at the university, said there is a growing interest in the area both from potential students and employers.