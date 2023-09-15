The UK government has agreed to invest up to £500m to help the steelworks at Port Talbot to be decarbonised, but this will risk 3,000 jobs across the UK.

Tata Steel which has owned the plant since 2008, will invest £700m of its own money into the plans.

The plans involve switching from using blast furnaces powered by fossil fuels to electric arc furnaces which can be powered by using renewable energy. Instead of producing virgin steel, the plant would produce recycled steel.

However, critics say the quality of the steel produced will be a lower grade and can impact on manufacturers who rely on virgin steel.