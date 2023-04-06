More than 500 people have attended a community Ramadan event at Aston Villa's stadium.

The Open Iftar event on Wednesday, organised by charity Ramadan Tent Project, saw Muslims across Birmingham come together to break their fast.

Villa Park is one of 10 venues in the UK to host the event and marks the charity's 10th anniversary.

During Ramadan, which ends on 21 April, Muslims do not eat or drink during the hours of daylight as they devote themselves to their faith.