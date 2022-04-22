Guernsey Police receive 95 sweets after amnesty on cherry CBD gummies

Ninety-five gummies have been handed to police after a batch was found to contain illegal levels of a psychoactive substance.

The Guernsey force issued an amnesty on the sweets after tests identified cannabinol, a Class A drug in Guernsey, in a batch of cherry flavoured Mule CBD Gummies.

The amnesty, with no risk of prosecution, ended at midnight on Wednesday.

Gummies firm Mule Extracts CBD from Oregon, USA, has been asked to comment.