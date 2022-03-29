The operator of Dublin Airport has warned passengers they could face weeks of long delays because of staff shortages.

DAA apologised for long queues at security last weekend, which caused some passengers to miss their flights.

People had complained of waiting several hours to pass through security on Sunday.

The operator said recruitment could take "several weeks", with delays expected to continue until then.

It also said Covid-19 was having an impact on staffing.

"Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently working extremely hard to build back our operation after the collapse of international travel, including the recruitment, training and mandatory background checks required for all staff working at an international airport," DAA said.