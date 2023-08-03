Two drug dealers have been each jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of an aspiring lawyer in north-west London.

Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity as he returned from a trip to Waitrose on 6 February 2021.

He and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six men in Kilburn.

Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford, and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley, were sentenced at the Old Bailey.