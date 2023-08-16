A secret room has been discovered during conservation works at a castle in County Wexford.

The discovery was made at Johnstown Castle on Sunday by a carpenter who was working on window.

The contractors from National Gates and Joinery Company broke through a section of wall only to uncover a hidden room which had remained untouched for many years.

It will now be assessed by the Irish Heritage Trust to find out more about what it was used for, when and who by.