Training shoe thieves make off with £250,000 haul

Thieves have made off with training shoes worth about £250,000 from a lorry parked in southern Scotland.

The incident happened at about 04:50 at the Lockerbie Truckstop near Johnstonebridge.

Police said nobody had been injured but a number of pallets containing training shoes had been taken.

Det Insp Graeme Robertson said: "We are appealing to other lorry drivers who were at that location for any information they may have.

"In particular, if anyone has dash cam, I would ask them to check the footage as it may have captured images which could assist our investigation."