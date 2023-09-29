Port hosts world's first methanol run freight ship
At a glance
The world’s first container ship powered by methanol docked at the Port of Felixstowe this morning
The Laura Maersk has been described as an "historic milestone" due to its green credentials
International shipping accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions
The world’s first container ship powered by methanol has docked at the UK's busiest container port.
The Laura Maersk arrived at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk earlier.
Launched this year, the Danish vessel has been described as an "historic milestone" for global shipping, external due to its greener credentials.
Its engine can be powered by methanol, a non-persistent chemical that is broken down in the environment, external.
The clear, flammable liquid has been used in some racing cars.
Maersk, the logistics company which owns the vessel, has set itself a target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
Last year it ordered 12 methanol-enabled ships, each costing $175m (£130m) and capable of carrying 16,000 containers.
The firm said it planned to source its methanol, external from a US-based facility which captures biogas from decomposing organic waste in landfill sites.
Highly polluting fuels from container ships contribute as much as 3% of the world's global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the UK Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology.
In 2022, a report, external by that office showed that 95% of UK trade was transported by ship, external.
It warned that without "rapid action to decarbonise the sector" greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping were likely to increase over the next decade.
A UN summit was held earlier this year to address the issue.
The Port of Felixstowe said the Laura Maersk was expected to depart at 16:00 BST on Friday.
