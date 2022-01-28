Guernsey population aged over 65 up by more than 300 in a year
At a glance
Guernsey's population of over-65s rose by more than 300 between March 2020 and 2021
The number of people aged between 16 and 64 years old grew by just 74
The number of people who are dependent compared to people in the working aged population has risen
- Published
The population of Guernsey aged over 65 has increased by more than 300 people, according to the 2021 electronic census.
The number of people aged between 65 and 84 has grown by 259, while those over 85 increased by 45 in the year between March 2020 and 2021.
The States of Guernsey report, external shows that people aged between 16 and 64 years old in the same time period grew by just 74.
At the same time the population aged under 16 fell by 13.
The news comes after a report in December which showed Guernsey's ageing population, with the number of people living in Guernsey aged 85 and over likely to double by 2045.
The report also shows the dependency ratio, which measures the number of people aged over 65 for every 100 of working age, has risen since 2011.
A decade ago for every 100 workers there were 47 dependents - that figure has now gone up to 57.
The island's population is just over 63,448, an overall rise of 356.