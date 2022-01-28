The population of Guernsey aged over 65 has increased by more than 300 people, according to the 2021 electronic census.

The number of people aged between 65 and 84 has grown by 259, while those over 85 increased by 45 in the year between March 2020 and 2021.

The States of Guernsey report, external shows that people aged between 16 and 64 years old in the same time period grew by just 74.

At the same time the population aged under 16 fell by 13.