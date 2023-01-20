Victorian gatekeeper's lodge gets listed status
At a glance
Saintoft Lodge in North Yorkshire has been Grade II listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)
Built in 1888, the house was a shooting estate owned by former Mayor of Bradford, Frederick Preistman
Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson says the lodge "will be well preserved for future generations to enjoy".
A Victorian gatekeeper's lodge in North Yorkshire has been granted Grade II listed status.
Saintoft Lodge, built in 1888, is located at a former shooting estate in Newton-on-Rawcliffe near Pickering on the North York Moors.
The lodge was built for Bradford industrialist and philanthropist Frederick Priestman, who bought the estate in 1882.
Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "Thanks to this listing, Saintoft Lodge will be well preserved for future generations to enjoy."
The house was designed by Bradford architect WH Herbert Marten and achieved national recognition when it appeared in The Architect journal in 1888.
It is characterised by its rustic appearance, use of local materials and high-quality craftmanship.
Frederick Priestman was a wealthy mill owner and Mayor of Bradford from 1882 to 1883.
His own workers were considered to have some of the best working conditions and benefits in Bradford, according to Historic England.
Sarah Charlesworth, of Historic England, said: "Saintoft Lodge is a beautifully designed house that was built to provide good quality and comfortable accommodation for the gatekeeper on the estate."