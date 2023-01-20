A Victorian gatekeeper's lodge in North Yorkshire has been granted Grade II listed status.

Saintoft Lodge, built in 1888, is located at a former shooting estate in Newton-on-Rawcliffe near Pickering on the North York Moors.

The lodge was built for Bradford industrialist and philanthropist Frederick Priestman, who bought the estate in 1882.

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "Thanks to this listing, Saintoft Lodge will be well preserved for future generations to enjoy."