In pictures: Braw Lads Gathering in Galashiels

Braw LadsDougie Johnston

A ceremony of the roses - designed to commemorate the marriage of James IV of Scotland and Margaret Tudor - is part of the celebrations in Galashiels

Galashiels was the latest Borders town to hold its summer celebrations with its Braw Lads Gathering last week and over the weekend.

Braw Lad John Turnbull and Braw Lass Abbie Hood led dozens of participants who took to horseback for the event.

It is the first time since 2019 that the traditional common ridings have been able to take place.

Many of them date back centuries and see hundreds of people ride around the historic town boundaries.

Dougie Johnston

Big crowds turned out to support the event on its return

Dougie Johnston

Braw Lad John Turnbull and Braw Lass Abbie Hood led the proceedings

Dougie Johnston

The weather was kind for the traditional river crossing

Dougie Johnston

The event was being held for the first time in three years

Dougie Johnston

Towns and villages across southern Scotland hold the summer celebrations

Dougie Johnston

The gathering was established in 1930 to celebrate key moments in the town's history going back to the 1300s

Dougie Johnston

More places will hold their celebrations in the weeks to come