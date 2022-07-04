In pictures: Braw Lads Gathering in Galashiels

Galashiels was the latest Borders town to hold its summer celebrations with its Braw Lads Gathering last week and over the weekend.

Braw Lad John Turnbull and Braw Lass Abbie Hood led dozens of participants who took to horseback for the event.

It is the first time since 2019 that the traditional common ridings have been able to take place.

Many of them date back centuries and see hundreds of people ride around the historic town boundaries.