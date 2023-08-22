Six terraced homes badly damaged in Gravesend fire

Gravesend fire

Six terraced properties were severely damaged

At a glance

  • A fire has severely damaged six terraced houses in Northfleet, Kent

  • The properties' roofs have partially collapsed

  • Ten fire engines were at the scene at the height of the blaze

  • An investigation into the cause of the fire will be launched

Bob Dale
BBC News

Six terraced houses in Kent have been severely damaged in a fire.

The blaze broke out on Monday evening in Rose Street, Northfleet, Gravesend, but had been put out by 01:00 BST on Tuesday.

At the height of the blaze, 10 fire engines, a height vehicle, and a command support unit were at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries but the roofs of the buildings have partially collapsed.

The roofs of the buildings have partially collapsed

One appliance was still at the scene on Tuesday morning, and firefighters were expected to be attending throughout the day.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will be launched.

