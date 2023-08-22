Six terraced houses in Kent have been severely damaged in a fire.

The blaze broke out on Monday evening in Rose Street, Northfleet, Gravesend, but had been put out by 01:00 BST on Tuesday.

At the height of the blaze, 10 fire engines, a height vehicle, and a command support unit were at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries but the roofs of the buildings have partially collapsed.