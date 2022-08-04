Man charged after curved swords found in flat
- Published
A man has been charged after two curved swords were found in a flat in Nottingham.
Officers said they pulled over a suspicious car in Beeston in the early hours of Monday shortly before the raid.
Three people were arrested after class A drugs, a knife and a screwdriver were found in the vehicle, police said.
The swords were then found in a property in Wellington Square, Nottingham.
A 41-year-old man, from Nottingham, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a sharply pointed article in a public place and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 30 September.
Police said two other people who were arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further inquiries.