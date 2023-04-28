A driver under the influence of ecstasy has been found guilty of killing a man in a crash in Cheshire.

Martin Cunliffe's Fiat 500 hit a Ford van driven by Gerry Smith on 12 August 2020 on School Lane, Warmingham, near Crewe.

Mr Smith suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Cunliffe, 37, was convicted of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the drug limit.