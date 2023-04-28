Drug driver convicted over crash death
At a glance
Martin Cunliffe has been found guilty of causing the death of Gerry Smith in a crash in August 2020
It happened on School Lane, Warmingham, near Crewe
At the time, Cunliffe, 37, from Barnton, was under the influence of ecstasy, police said
A driver under the influence of ecstasy has been found guilty of killing a man in a crash in Cheshire.
Martin Cunliffe's Fiat 500 hit a Ford van driven by Gerry Smith on 12 August 2020 on School Lane, Warmingham, near Crewe.
Mr Smith suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Cunliffe, 37, was convicted of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the drug limit.
Blood tests revealed he was under the influence of MDMA at the time of the crash, officers said.
Cunliffe, of Barnton, near Northwich, had pleaded not guilty but was convicted on Thursday after a trial at Chester Crown Court.
He will be sentenced on 9 June.
Mr Smith, 50, from Middlewich, leaves behind a wife, seven children and 24 grandchildren and in a statement, his family said they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.
"Our lives have fallen apart since his death. He was the life and soul of the party, a man with a big heart and will always be missed," they added.
Witnesses said Cunliffe was travelling well above the speed limit of 30mph (48kph) at the time of the crash, the force said.
Analysis of his blood showed a level of 392 microgrammes of MDMA per litre of blood.
The legal limit is 10 microgrammes,, external according to drug driving legislation, which sets levels to avoid claims of accidental exposure.
"Cunliffe took the decision to get behind the wheel, despite the fact that he knew he was under the influence of MDMA," PC Liz Thompson said.
