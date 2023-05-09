Chief Minister apologises to whistleblower
At a glance
Alfred Cannan MHK apologised to Rosalind Ranson in a statement on Tuesday
He said she had been subjected to "unprofessional and damaging behaviours"
Dr Ranson received more than £3m in compensation after a tribunal found she has been unfairly dismissed from her post as medical director
Mr Cannan said the Council of Ministers will call for a review of the way the health department handled the tribunal
- Published
The Isle of Man's Chief Minister has issued his "deepest apologies" to a whistleblower who was unfairly sacked from her job as the island's top medic.
Alfred Cannan made a statement in the House of Keys after Rosalind Ranson was awarded £3.19m in compensation.
Mr Cannan also confirmed the Council of Ministers would recommend an inquiry into the conduct of the health department during the tribunal be undertaken.
But he said it would be "impossible" to rule out future issues due to the size of the Manx government's workforce.
While medical director for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) Dr Ranson said she was "marginalised" after raising concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, and was ultimately sacked.
The tribunal found that Dr Ranson had "endured a period of torrid humiliation".
Following the compensation judgement, she said her health had suffered and her career had been "shattered" by her treatment.
Mr Cannan said while he could not rule out the possibility of another case involving "inappropriate behaviours" in a workforce of about 7,500 people, it was important when they did arise for employees to be "treated properly and professionally".
He confirmed that the Council of Ministers would ask Tynwald to back the setting up of an independent assessment of the way the DHSC handled the tribunal.
He said the majority of the tribunal's criticisms focus on the conduct of the department during the liability hearing and that would need to be the "key focus of any inquiry".
It was "vital that the public have confidence" in the way that the government conducted itself in such circumstances, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk