Detectives searching for a mother who went missing after dropping her daughter off at the school gates say her disappearance remains a mystery five years on.

Renata Antczak, 49, was last seen near her home in Beamsley Way, Hull, on 25 April 2017.

Humberside Police initially launched a missing persons inquiry, but later said they were treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

On the fifth anniversary of her last sighting, senior investigating officer Ch Insp Becky Dickinson said: "Our officers have remained dedicated in trying to piece together what happened to her and this very much remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Ms Antczak was pictured on CCTV wearing a bright yellow jacket dropping her daughter at Broadacre Primary School at 08:45 BST on the day she disappeared - the last confirmed sighting of her.