Murder inquiry after man dies from stab wound
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man who was stabbed died after walking into a hospital in north London.
Officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting in Berkshire Gardens, Palmers Green, late on Tuesday night.
At about the same time, a man walked into a local hospital with a knife injury and died a short time later, the Met said.
Police are trying to identify the man and inform his next of kin.
A post-mortem examination is set to take place in the coming days.
The Met's Det Ch Insp Caroline Haines said officers would remain in the area throughout Wednesday as inquiries were made.
She said: "I recognise this incident will cause concern among the community in Palmers Green, however I would like to reassure you that there is nothing to suggest there is a wider risk to the public as a result of this incident."
