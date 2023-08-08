Police are investigating after a cyclist was found dead on the grass verge of a road.

Keith Allen, 47, from Garnswllt in Swansea, came off his bike while cycling on Glyn Dyfal Road near Felindre, South Wales Police said.

Detectives want to speak to anyone on the road between 20:30 BST on Saturday and midnight on Sunday and have appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage.

Det Sgt David Connick said: "Our thoughts are with Keith’s family and friends at this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish why he came off his bike," he added.