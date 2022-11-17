The forensic examination at the scene of an explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, has been completed, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

Ten people were killed in the blast at a service station in the village on 7 October.

The victims - four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl - were from the village or surrounding areas.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that the forensic examination, which was assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is over, while the overall investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

Road traffic diversions around the scene were lifted on Thursday.

Gardaí said last month that they had followed more than 500 lines of inquiry in relation to the explosion.

The ten people who died in the explosion were Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly.