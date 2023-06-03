Scaffolding put up at fire-damaged hotel
At a glance
Scaffolding is being put up at several fire-ravaged buildings in Midhurst, East Sussex
The buildings include the 400-year-old Angel Inn
The historic hotel was housing more than 30 Ukrainian refugees when the fire started
- Published
Work involving scaffolding at a number of fire-damaged buildings is under way.
The fire started in a property in North Street, Midhurst, on 15 March, before spreading to the roof of the historic Angel Inn hotel next door.
The 400-year-old hotel was housing Ukrainian refugees at the time of the fire.
Residents have previously complained of the impact of the disruption caused by the work on the buildings and the closure of a main road.
Scaffolding has been completed on the side wall of the hotel and progress is being made to install scaffolding on its façade.
A number of chimneys will be demolished, or removed to a safe height, amid concerns about an uncontrolled collapse.
The work, involving specialist contractors, was commissioned by a multi-agency group to shore up the hotel and adjoining properties.
The South Downs National Park Authority said the seven-week programme is "on track". The road is expected to reopen in early to mid July.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.