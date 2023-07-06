Manx Care cannot afford to offer a higher pay offer to nurses, the healthcare provider's CEO has said.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted in support of taking strike action last month.

Members rejected the latest pay offer of a 6% rise coupled with a £1,000 lump sum, which its CEO Teresa Cope said was Manx Care's "best and final offer".

The organisation was already expecting to post another £14m overspend in the current financial year, she said.