Ms Jones said she was left "alarmed, upset and worried" by the discovery and immediately contacted the Environment Agency.

"It [the stream] was covered in diesel, or oil, it goes across the complete length of our garden.

"We've lived here for six years and have never seen pollution like this."

Keith Pursall, chairman of the Maple Lodge Conservation Society, said, due to the quick responses, the oil did not reach the nearby wetland nature reserve.

"I hope we've caught it, so it's important that those people who have streams look after them."

BCL (Maple Cross) LLP, said: "This has not been caused by any site work which, at the moment, is limited to the authorised diversion of a sewer approximately one hundred metres away."

It added two people had been seen "walking away from the location of the incident who are not related to either the development team or to the authorised contractors".

The company contacted police and said it was "working with the authorities to bring about a swift resolution to this matter".