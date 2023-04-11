A rescue effort is under way after a sailor taking part in a round-the-world race became stranded in the South Atlantic during a storm.

Ian Herbert-Jones, from Shropshire, had set off on the Golden Globe Race, external in March.

He called for help on Monday when his boat was hit by winds of more than 90 knots (100mph) as he approached South America.

His boat Puffin was damaged and took on water, while Mr Herbert-Jones reported injuring his back and gashing his head.