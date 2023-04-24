A council has revised plans to introduce a one-way road in Buxton town centre.

Derbyshire County Council had planned to make the change to Green Lane to help ease traffic at the Fiveways junction.

The changes were proposed after around 800 homes were confirmed for the south of the town.

After a three-week public consultation, councillors have confirmed that upgrades will be made to the traffic signals on the road instead.

The Fiveways junction, to the south of Buxton centre, connects London Road, West Road, Dale Road and Green Lane.