Council rethinks one-way road changes
A council has revised plans to introduce a one-way road in Buxton town centre.
Derbyshire County Council had planned to make the change to Green Lane to help ease traffic at the Fiveways junction.
The changes were proposed after around 800 homes were confirmed for the south of the town.
After a three-week public consultation, councillors have confirmed that upgrades will be made to the traffic signals on the road instead.
The Fiveways junction, to the south of Buxton centre, connects London Road, West Road, Dale Road and Green Lane.
'Review layout'
Traffic impact assessments predicted that at peak evening rush hour, the number of vehicles queuing on West Road and London Road would increase by up to 151% and 88% respectively following the completion of the new housing developments.
Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: "I’d like to thank local people for their feedback and we have listened very carefully to their comments, along with representations made by county councillor Tony Kemp.
“In light of the new housing developments to the south of the town centre, we will monitor the impact of the new signalling equipment very carefully and review the layout of the junction if it becomes necessary in the future."
Work to install the new traffic lights is due to start on 26 April, between 08:00 and 16:00 on weekdays.
Subject to weather conditions, the work should be completed by the end of June.