Now the sun has come out, people are flocking to Wales' beaches.

Of its many beautiful stretches of coast, 25 have been awarded a prestigious Blue Flag award.

Keep Wales Tidy, the national operator, has awarded the beaches the status for 2023 - this is awarded based on water cleanliness and quality.

While the number has remained the same as last year, Southerndown, Vale of Glamorgan, has lost its status, with Aberporth in Ceredigion gaining the title.

Since 2021, Wales has lost 20 Blue Flags.

The country also has 14 beaches with a Green Coast Award - up one since 2022 - but just 12 with a Seaside Award, down from 23 in 2022.

The Blue Flag award is a globally recognised eco-label owned by the Foundation for Environmental Education, external.