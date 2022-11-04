A﻿ Shropshire woman who has crocheted a soldier postbox topper for Remembrance commemorations has received hundreds of congratulatory messages through social media.

L﻿aura Sutcliffe, from Church Stretton, is well-known for her crochet creations - as the soldier is the 16th she has produced.

T﻿he topper is on Watling Street South in the south Shropshire town, where Laura first started to produce them in the first Covid lockdown.

"I made the first one with the hope of just raising a smile for the residents of a local care home, but they have been so well received locally that it’s encouraged me to keep going," she said.