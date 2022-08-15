Loughborough College has secured £9.91m from the Department for Education (DfE) to create a new sports hub.

The college will create a new three-storey facility as part of a wide range of improvements on its Radmoor Road campus.

The new building will be home to a modern sports hall with viewing terrace, changing facilities, modern classrooms, flexible learning spaces, breakout areas and a small staff base.

The college will demolish an outdated building and boiler room to make way for new and improved administration and teaching facilities.