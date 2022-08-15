Funding approved for £9m sports hub
Loughborough College has secured £9.91m from the Department for Education (DfE) to create a new sports hub.
The college will create a new three-storey facility as part of a wide range of improvements on its Radmoor Road campus.
The new building will be home to a modern sports hall with viewing terrace, changing facilities, modern classrooms, flexible learning spaces, breakout areas and a small staff base.
The college will demolish an outdated building and boiler room to make way for new and improved administration and teaching facilities.
Jo Maher, principal and chief executive at Loughborough College, said: “We’re delighted that our bid for the Department for Education funding was successful.
"It will help us deliver our bold and ambitious estates strategy which aims to further enhance the experience for students and staff on campus, especially our brilliant sports team and world class athletes."
The College was one of 62 colleges nationwide to be successful in bids for grant funding from the DfE’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF).
England’s Handball squad uses the College’s facilities for training and will benefit from the new sports hall along with other athletes who are based at the college.
Jane Hunt, Loughborough MP, said: “Loughborough is known around the world for its sporting excellence, and this new sports hub will further cement the town’s sporting reputation
"It will be a hugely welcome addition to the College, and for the town as a whole, helping to create an elite sports cluster."