The introduction of brightly-coloured wooden seating and decking on a busy town centre road has caused a bit of a stir among locals.

In what is claimed to be a UK first, Lincolnshire County Council has installed two "parklets" on Mercer Row in Louth.

The authority said the seating units were part of a trial to encourage people to spend more time in the town.

But some opponents said they looked "hideous" and were located in the wrong place.

Defending the idea, Richard Davies, executive member for highways at the authority, said they were trialling different options as part of the government-backed Active Travel Scheme.

"The early signs from people in the town who interacted with us were that, on the whole, the parklets are a good idea and will be used as intended," he said.