Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said.

The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her.

When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School, she heard a "screech of tyres" as the men fled the scene in a vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

PCSO Kenneth Blake said a man, of "possible middle eastern origin" and in his late 30s or early 40s, made the offer.

He said the man wore a grey hoody with stripes at the sides, "dirty navy bottoms" and a head warmer which partially covered his face.

