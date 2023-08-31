A woman who had a hair-raising experience while walking her dog on a Jersey beach has been told she is "very lucky" not to have been struck by lightning.

Natalie Stevens was on La Rocque beach on 24 August when she noticed her hair was sticking up, and a thunder storm was approaching.

Ms Stevens said she then got a bad headache and a tingling sensation across her head.

Jersey's Met office said it was lucky Ms Stevens' hair, which was charged by the atmosphere, did not connect with lightning.