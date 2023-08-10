The Parish of St Helier has approved plans for the refurbishment of Halkett Street.

It said the surface of the pedestrianised road is to be completely replaced using a combination of local and imported stone.

New heritage lighting, planting and seating are also planned.

The approval comes after the roads committee previously gave the green light for the changing of the road's name to "Rue Ivy Forster" to commemorate the island's first female States member.