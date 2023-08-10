Parish approves street regeneration plans
The Parish of St Helier has approved plans for the refurbishment of Halkett Street.
It said the surface of the pedestrianised road is to be completely replaced using a combination of local and imported stone.
New heritage lighting, planting and seating are also planned.
The approval comes after the roads committee previously gave the green light for the changing of the road's name to "Rue Ivy Forster" to commemorate the island's first female States member.
The parish said work on the road is scheduled to take place in January - subject to government approval for co-funding.
St Helier's constable Simon Crowcroft said the Halkett Street area had been "the source of lots of complaints".
He said: "I am hopeful that the government will make good its agreement to provide financial support to urban regeneration schemes of this sort.”
